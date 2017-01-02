Packers announce week of events leading up to playoff game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Green Bay Packers have announced a week full of events to pump up fans ahead of Sunday’s playoff game at Lambeau Field.

The Packers-Giants Wild Card game kicks off at 3:40 p.m. on Jan. 8.

Here’s the rundown of events:

MONDAY: Write your Letters to Lambeau. Fans are encouraged to send mail to the team. Letters and drawings may be displayed on Packers.com, on social media, or near the team’s locker room. Here’s how to submit your letter:

Online: http://packers.com/letters

Email: letterstolambeau@packers.com

Mail: Letters to Lambeau, PO Box 13092, Green Bay, WI 54307

Drop off: Packers Pro Shop or Lambeau Field Atrium guest services desk

TUESDAY: It’s Paint the Town Tuesday. Get Loud Lambeau window clings will be on display at local schools, businesses, and public buildings.

WEDNESDAY: Fans are encouraged to take part in Win It Wednesday. There will be chances to win Packers gear and other giveaway items through the team’s social media accounts. Someone will win a pair of tickets to the playoff game.

THURSDAY: It’s Thank You Thursday. The team will post videos, photos, and Letters to Lambeau on social media. It’s an effort to thank fans for their support.

FRIDAY: Wear your Packers gear for Green and Gold Friday.

The city of Green Bay will hold a a pep rally at 3:30 p.m. at the Packers Heritage Trail Monument in downtown Green Bay.

SATURDAY: The Packers will host a Packers Everywhere pep rally at 6 p.m. at the Tundra Tailgate Zone outside Lambeau Field. Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy and Packers alumni will be there. It is free and fans will have a chance to win prizes.