Packers Fans Excited for Playoffs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) — Aaron Rodgers said the Packers could run the table — and they did.

The Packers won six straight games and the NFC North division title after beating the Detroit Lions Sunday night.

In November, the Green Bay Packers were 4-and-6 after losing four games in a row. Now, as division champions, the team is looking ahead to their playoff game against the New York Giants Sunday.

“This is just a special year,” Appleton Packers fan Jeff Annis said.

“Everybody counted them out,” said Natasha Bennett of Appleton. “I mean, they lost four straight games and now they just won the North division.”

“It’s nice to celebrate the win with the team. It’s nice to revel in going from 4-and-6 to 10-and-6 and winning the North,” Packers fan Kyle Roskam of Green Bay said.

That winning streak has gotten fans more excited for the playoffs.

“The kids are really excited about it and it’s just a big deal,” Stacey Wojcik, a Packers fan from Appleton, said.

One way Packers fans are showing their support is picking up championship gear.

“I always buy [a champions hat] when we win,” Russ Tordeur of Green Bay said.

Fans are also taking part in team organized events.

Such as writing letters to players, which will be displayed in the locker room.

“We will post them and it’s a lot like, ‘you’re my favorite player’ and the players really get a kick out of it,” said Kandi Goltz, Packers game and fan development manager.

They are also planning to go to pep rallies to show their support.

The Packers said that support is very important.

“It’s great to be home. We haven’t been home in a couple of years so that’s the exciting part of it. Everyone can come in, take part,” Goltz said. “The players are excited. everything just raises a bar higher. I mean, the playoff atmosphere is just really special and to have it here in Lambeau Field is really great.”