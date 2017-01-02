Packers, Giants hottest teams in NFC

When the Giants lost at Lambeau Field nearly 3 months ago, they fell to 2-3 on the season, but they responded by winning their next 6 games, and 9 of their final 11.

We are all aware that the Packers won their 6th straight game last night to capture the NFC North and earn the right to host the Giants in a Wild Card game here on Sunday. So whose side will big momentum be on Sunday?

“I think both teams come into this game with a lot of momentum, a lot of confidence, and with that it is going to be an excellent competition. This is definitely the way you want to come in; we’ve limped in before, but there is no doubt with this team,” said head coach Mike McCarthy.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers added, “The momentum of winning is contagious. You have that feeling of winning that you don’t have during the losing streak, where you expect to win. You expect to win when you take the field, and that is an exciting energy that you can feel.”

Mike McCarthy gave a lot of credit to his coaching staff for handling the injury epidemic last night in Detroit, something they will still be dealing with for the next few days. There are not clear cut answers as to who will be able to play, particularly at corner, where the team lost 3 to injury last night, including Quinten Rollins. He returned to Green Bay today after spending the night in a Detroit Hospital because of a neck injury. The early returns on his tests have been positive, according to Coach McCarthy, but there is still more testing to be done.