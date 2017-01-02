Pulaski marching band in Monday’s Rose Parade

PASADENA, Calif. (WBAY) – You’ll want to see red during the 2017 Rose Parade. The Pulaski High School Red Raiders marching band will be part of the 128th annual parade in Pasadena.

Pulaski is just one of 19 marching bands from across the globe chosen to take part in the famous parade that precedes the big Rose Bowl Game between Penn State and USC.

The Pulaski Music Boosters Facebook page has been documenting the journey. The band played at Disneyland and attended Bandfest. Click here to view the sights and sounds on Facebook.\

They also got a chance to visit the USS Midway Museum and SeaWorld.

The parade airs from 10 a.m. until noon on WBAY-TV 2.