Restaurants, hotels plan for Packers playoff game Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) — Well the Packers did their part, but now it’s time for local businesses to prepare for the Packers big playoff game on Sunday.

“A Packers win always means big things for us,” said Lisa Szymanski, co-owner of Anduzzi’s Sports Bar.

Over at Anduzzi’s in Green Bay, the Packers have a lot to do with preparations during the football season.

“We always hope that these kinds of things are going to happen so we always have a preliminary plan,” said Szymanski. “They talk about contingency plans, if in fact the packers win and if they lose, and adjust the schedule accordingly,” said Szymanski.

Come Sunday, everyone who is employed at the bar will be on hand to serve not only the Packers fans, but the opposing fans too.

“I can tell you the giants travel very well so we are happy to have them coming,” said Szymanski.

So too are the local hotels.

“It’s usually one of our slower periods so definitely a home packers game helps out businesses as well as our hotel and restaurants around us,” said Mollie Hayes, assistant general manager at Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham.

Some fans have already stepped up their game and booked hotels.

“We are definitely seeing a pickup in rooms. Today we sold out for Saturday night and we do still have some rooms for Sunday evening,” said Hayes.

But Hayes said for those who are still looking, there’s still plenty of time.

“Our availability can change daily so I would say if you are looking, keep trying for hotels. If you are looking for something close by, keep trying closer to the date too,” said Hayes.

No matter the outcome of the game, Hayes and Szymanski both say the more fans, the better.

“It’s a really good group of people,” said Hayes. “Usually great to have in-house and it’s a fun time for staff as well as our guests.”

“Nobody likes their football team like Green Bay does, so we always have a lot of fun,” said Szymanski.