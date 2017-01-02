Car hits 70-year-old man near Kaukauna

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – A 70-year-old man was hit by a car while crossing a road near Kaukauna Monday morning.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says it happened about 6 a.m. in the area of N Freedom Road and JJ in the town of Vandenbroek.

Officials say the road is closed between JJ and Lau Road. An Outagamie County sergeant says the road could be closed for a few hours for crash reconstruction.

The victim was taken by ambulance to an Appleton hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, the sergeant tells Action 2 News.

The sergeant says alcohol was not a factor in the crash. The cause remains under investigation.

Action 2 News has a crew at the scene and will update this story.

