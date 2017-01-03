21 drunk drivers arrested in two weeks in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) — Police across Northeast Wisconsin are growing frustrated after the final numbers came in Tuesday, showing just how many drunk drivers they arrested around the holidays.

In Brown County alone, task forces arrested 21 people over a two-week span for drinking and driving.

That doesn’t even count the number of drunk drivers arrested by officers on regular patrols.

“Every time we do this, we save a life,” says De Pere Police Officer Jedd Bradley.

That’s the positive side police will focus on after analyzing OWI task force results from the holidays.

On three separate nights — December 17th, 23rd and 31st — task forces arrested 21 drunk drivers across Green Bay and Brown County.

The worst night was a snowy one, two days before Christmas, when police stopped 10 drunk drivers. That’s roughly twice as many as a typical deployment.

“They’re seeing the failed to stop, the driving too fast for conditions, the swerving in the lane,” says Bradley.

During those deployments, police also cited 16 drivers who weren’t even supposed to be driving. Their licenses were suspended or revoked, usually for prior OWIs.

Three drivers were found with open containers of alcohol in their cars.

In the weeks leading up to the holiday season, police repeatedly warned drivers.

They’re frustrated that didn’t sink in with everyone.

“These are 20 people that could have killed a family who was trying to get home for Christmas,” Bradley points out.

They consider it lucky there were no fatalities around the holidays, considering how bad 2016 was.

Seven of the 14 fatal crashes in Brown County last year involved alcohol.

The average blood alcohol level of those drivers was .237, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

That’s roughly three times the legal limit, and it’s the worst authorities have seen in at least eight years.

“We can’t pound this into the heads anymore clear. We’re going to continue to do this. We’re going to continue to arrest people, and we have to make better decisions,” adds Bradley.

The Brown County OWI Task Force will be out again the first weekend in January, hoping 2017 is the start of safer driving.