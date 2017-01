FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) – A body was found in a ditch in the Village of Fox Crossing Tuesday afternoon.

The body was in water in the ditch on the property of Sun Comfort off East Shady Lane, about 60 yards from American Drive.

Fox Crossing police tell Action 2 News the victim was a white man in his 50’s.

They don’t know the cause of death yet. The coroner is expected on the scene by 3 p.m.