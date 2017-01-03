Community holds fundraiser in support of UW Oshkosh student recently attacked

A community is rallying around a U-W Oshkosh student from Greenville— who was attacked after leaving a party.

They held a fundraiser for him Tuesday night, hoping to help cover some of his medical expenses.

Oshkosh police say 20-year-old Trenton Knuppel encountered a group of men while walking home on the 400 block of West Lincoln Avenue on December 11th.

That’s not far from the college campus.

At a basketball game in Hortonville—fans aren’t just wearing the team colors, they’re also showing off a t-shirt in support of former classmate Trenton Knuppel.

“Trenton, he played for us and I know his family well. I also coach the Wisconsin Blizzard. He played for AU program as well. Great parents, and as soon as it happened, Coach Hintz our varsity head coach said we have to do something for him and I came up with this idea, and it seems to have gone over pretty well,” said Rich Kuranda, JV Basketball Coach.

Proceeds from the sale of the shirts– and a 50/50 raffle, will go towards Knuppel’s medical expenses.

Knuppel recently spent 11 days in a medically induced coma after a shocking incident, where he was struck over the head by a bottle, and knocked unconscious.

As a result a portion of his skull was removed to relieve the pressure.

Trenton’s Uncle Mike Knuppel said,”Both is mom and dad and sister are just overwhelmed by the support from all the people in Greenville and Hortonville and the school district. It’s just been a blessing to have all of these people pray and be thinking of Trent and the family during this time so it’s really cool that they’ve done this for the family.”

Knuppel is out of the hospital and recovering at home right now.

His family says eventually he hopes to return to school in Oshkosh.

The goal is to raise at least three thousand dollars by selling about 400 t-shirts. So far organizers say they’ve far exceeded that number.