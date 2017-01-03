Deaths on Wisconsin roads up 6 percent in 2016

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – 588 people died in traffic crashes in Wisconsin last year, 40 more deaths than the five-year average.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released preliminary statistics Tuesday, saying this was the deadliest year on Wisconsin roads since 2012, when 601 people died.

The DOT says an improving economy and low gas prices meant more people were driving, and suspects the number of vehicle miles traveled was high, which increases the chances for crashes.

David Pabst, direct or the Bureau of Traffic Safety at the DOT, says bad decisions and dangerous driving habits are a factor in about 90 percent of crashes. “In recent years, there’s been an increase in distracted driving including the use of cell phones behind the wheel,” he says. “During the last five years, an average of 97 people were killed and more than 10,000 were injured annually in crashes in which at least one driver was listed as driving inattentively.”