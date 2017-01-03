Dramatic video shows dangers of not securing furniture

Related Coverage Incredible video: Toddler rescues twin brother after dresser topples

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) – Incredible video showing a 2-year-old boy helping rescue his twin brother from a toppled dresser is stirring up conversation about how to keep your kids safe.

Action 2 News spoke to a mother in De Pere who said her 2-year-old, much like other toddlers, is a curious one.

“He wanted to get something off of on top of the dresser so he pulled out the drawers and climbed up on top of the drawers and pulled down, it didn’t land on him but it actually happened while I was there,” said Sarah Martz, who is a mom of two.

She said after this happened she and her husband took action right away and bought anchors/straps for the big furniture in the house.

“Nationally it’s three children are injured every hour so it’s a lot by t.v or furniture tip overs I think 80% of them the stat is, happens with children who are between the ages of 1 and 5,” said Kimberly Hess, Executive Director for the Center for Childhood Safety in Green Bay.

The Center for Childhood Safety said taking precaution takes just minutes and there are a few options like furniture straps and brackets.

“Most of these can be found at any store where baby products are sold, you can find them online as well, and they’re inexpensive,” said Hess.

As a mom, Sarah Martz said taking these precautions just gives her peace of mind.