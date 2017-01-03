Drivers face slick roads and fog; dozens of schools delayed

Related Coverage School closings & delays

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) – Drivers face slick roads and fog as they head out Tuesday morning.

Areas northwest of the Fox Valley received 1-2 inches of snow and some ice. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Shawano, and Waupaca Counties until 8 a.m.

School closings and delays are coming in. Get an updated list here: http://wbay.com/closings/

Action 2 News This Morning called several counties to get a sense of the road conditions:

Marinette County: Deputies report slippery spots. Highway Department trucks have been out since 1 a.m.

Outagamie County: Slippery stretches. Salt trucks out since 2:30 a.m.

Shawano County: Slippery roads. Some slide-ins.

Waupaca County: Scattered slippery spots. Plows have been working on Highway 10 all night, so it should be OK, but side roads might be slick.

Winnebago County: Main highways are good winter driving. Side roads might have icy patches.

A Dense Fog Advisory has also been issued for Fond du Lac and Sheboygan Counties. Fog will cause reduced visibility. Drivers are urged to turn on their headlights and give distance to other vehicles.

We're also tracking FOG this morning. Especially near & south of Hwy 10. Visibility will be poor through 10am. #WBAY pic.twitter.com/rMYTIXbggd — Steve Beylon WBAY (@SteveBeylonWBAY) January 3, 2017

