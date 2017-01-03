Fox Valley law enforcement agencies hold “Operation Arresting Hunger”

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) – It’s not criminals police officers in the Fox Valley are arresting during this operation. It’s hunger.

Eight different departments in the Valley are collecting food items now through April 30th.

It’s apart of Operation Arresting Hunger.

That includes Neenah, Fox Crossing, Menasha, Appleton, Fox Valley Metro and Grand Chute Police Departments, Winnebago and Outagamie County Sheriff Departments.

“If we can do one little thing here with our department, that we can help some of these families, i love it,” said Neenah Police Community Liaison Stuart Zuehls.

All the food will go to St. Joseph Food Program in Menasha.

“Taking a tour of the St. Joes Food Program and the amount of people, the lines, to get food, it really shows you there’s a need for this,” said Fox Valley Police Community Support Officer.

In 2016, St. Joseph Food Program gave out more than 3.6 million pounds of food to families and organizations in the Fox Valley, all supported by the community.

“I have people come up to me and say ‘i’m so glad i can get my food here because i can pay my rent and have a place to stay’,” said St. Joseph Food Program’s Executive Director Monica Clare.

The law enforcement agencies collect food staples St. Joseph needs.

In January it’s peanut butter, February jam or jelly, March tuna, and April pasta or pasta sauces.

The department that collects gets bragging rights on social media.

“But really the ultimate goal is to bring the food in and st. Joes is going to be the ultimate winner,” said Fox Crossing Police Department Community Liaison Officer Jason Weber.