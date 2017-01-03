Green Bay schools hosting public forum on possible Baird Elementary referendum

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Green Bay residents have the chance to voice an opinion on a possible referendum that would be aimed at alleviating overcrowding at a city elementary school.

The Green Bay Area Public School District is weighing options for the future of Baird Elementary School, 539 Laverne Dr.

An open forum starts at 5:30 p.m. at the district office located at 200 S Broadway.

This comes after the district received a 10-year facility master plan from PRA Architect detailing ways to improve schools. The main issue facing the district: Baird Elementary is over capacity by about 150 students.

Among the challenges for Baird:

Some kindergarten classes and all 4-K classes have to be held in another building.

Special education small group time is held in rooms that were previously used for storage.

Lunch is held in the gym.

An architect who developed the new master plan says there are two options: Replace the school on Baird’s property or build another school a few miles east of the property.

Both options come with a price tag of $23 million or more.

That’s why the district is considering a referendum.

“We have a lot of support for making sure our students have adequate facilities and also equitable facilities. That was a big message from our task force to make sure that in all of the decisions we make that there is equity across the district, which doesn’t necessarily mean equal, but that the kids have what they need to be successful in school,” said Brenda Warren, President, GBAPS Board of Education.

The Board of Education has until Jan. 24 to decide on a referendum for the April ballot.