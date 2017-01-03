High school scores: January 3

Scores are listed alphabetically by winner
Almond-Bancroft 95, Tigerton 40
Antigo 69, Mosinee 66
Appleton West 67, Oshkosh West 52
Badger 77, Union Grove 63
Beaver Dam 53, Oconomowoc 48
Birchwood 56, Shell Lake 51
Brown Deer 78, Whitefish Bay 61
Burlington 76, Elkhorn Area 71
Cadott 74, Osseo-Fairchild 54
Cedar Grove-Belgium 101, Ozaukee 65
Cedarburg 62, Brookfield East 58
Chippewa Falls 62, Eau Claire Memorial 60
Clear Lake 60, Luck 54
Clinton 63, Big Foot 61
Colfax 59, Amery 52
Columbus Catholic 88, Marathon 68
Darlington 71, New Glarus 55
Delavan-Darien 55, Waterford 49
Destiny 69, Catholic Memorial 49
Dominican 90, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 74
Durand 78, Eleva-Strum 71
East Troy 58, Edgerton 45
Eastbrook Academy 63, Union Grove Christian 15
Eau Claire North 48, Menomonie 32
Edgar 57, Stratford 50
Edgewood 53, Oregon 50, OT
Elk Mound 50, Saint Croix Central 49
Fond du Lac 80, Appleton North 51
Franklin 68, South Milwaukee 55
Galena, Ill. 51, Southwestern 46
Green Bay East 53, Green Bay West 44
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 76, Bonduel 66
Hayward 78, Grantsburg 36
Hilbert 77, Mishicot 34
Kiel 59, Brillion 35
Kimberly 66, Kaukauna 63
Kohler 73, Manitowoc Lutheran 61
Laconia 71, Winneconne 64
Ladysmith 39, Flambeau 33
Lakeland 84, Northland Pines 61
Madison La Follette 84, Brookfield Academy 65
Martin Luther 78, Waukesha South 62
McFarland 59, Jefferson 34
Menasha 61, New London 53
Milw. Washington 75, Milwaukee King 46
Milwaukee Career & Tech. Ed. 101, Milw. Bay View 91
Milwaukee North 107, Milwaukee Madison 78
Milwaukee Riverside University 91, Milwaukee Pulaski 70
Milwaukee Saint Anthony 67, Tenor/Veritas 34
Milwaukee Vincent 63, Milwaukee South 35
Monroe 73, Milton 45
Mount Horeb 49, Marshall 41
Neenah 59, Hortonville 40
New Holstein 83, Two Rivers 55
New Richmond 63, Baldwin-Woodville 43
Northwestern 55, Cameron 53
Northwood 51, Frederic 48
Onalaska 80, La Crosse Logan 61
Oshkosh North 61, Appleton East 43
Pacelli 58, Omro 32
Pepin/Alma 63, Spring Valley 57
Pittsville 57, Auburndale 54
Potosi 76, Albany 63
Racine St. Catherine’s 63, Racine Lutheran 38
Random Lake 72, Oostburg 63
Rice Lake 58, River Falls 54, OT
Roncalli 65, Sheboygan Falls 58
Saint Thomas More 53, Catholic Central 46
Shawano Community 68, Seymour 61, OT
Sheboygan North 77, Green Bay Southwest 74
Siren 81, Glenwood City 57
Southern Door 79, Denmark 67
St. Croix Falls 60, Barron 52
St. Mary Catholic 81, Sheboygan Lutheran 68
St. Marys Springs 54, Kewaskum 52
Stanley-Boyd 59, Thorp 57
Turner 84, Brodhead 63
University School of Milwaukee 59, Port Washington 52
Valders 75, Chilton 49
Wakefield-Marenisco, Mich. 81, Three Lakes 40
Watertown 51, Slinger 31
Wausau West 62, Merrill 59
West Bend East 74, Hartford Union 63
West Salem 69, Luther 64
Whitewater 73, Evansville 67
Winter 56, New Auburn 46
Wisconsin Lutheran 49, West Bend West 41
Xavier 68, West De Pere 59
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Arcadia vs. Westby, ppd.
Columbus vs. Lourdes Academy, ppd.
DeForest vs. Reedsburg Area, ppd.
Iowa-Grant vs. Platteville, ppd. to Jan 28.
Lodi vs. Portage, ppd.
Necedah vs. Adams-Friendship, ppd. to Feb 14.
New Lisbon vs. Lincoln, ppd.
Randolph vs. Baraboo, ppd. to Jan 31.
Richland Center vs. Mineral Point, ppd. to Jan 23.
River Ridge vs. De Soto, ppd.
River Valley vs. Mauston, ccd.
Sauk Prairie vs. Dodgeville, ppd.
Tomah vs. Sparta, ppd. to Jan 12.
Viroqua vs. Black River Falls, ppd.
Wautoma vs. Weyauwega-Fremont, ppd.
Altoona 46, Elk Mound 37, OT
Amery 49, Osceola 42
Amherst 64, Assumption 32
Appleton North 60, Fond du Lac 42
Appleton West 52, Oshkosh West 38
Aquinas 63, La Crosse Central 38
Arcadia 48, Blair-Taylor 44
Augusta 41, Independence 22
Bay Port 49, Ashwaubenon 37
Bayfield 70, Ironwood, Mich. 48
Benton 73, Argyle 53
Berlin 59, Manawa 30
Brodhead 48, Turner 45
Brookfield East 55, Kettle Moraine 49
Catholic Central 47, Saint Thomas More 35
Cedar Grove-Belgium 48, New Holstein 41
Chippewa Falls 46, Eau Claire Memorial 41, OT
Colby 73, Granton 18
Crandon 69, Florence 30
Cudahy 49, Catholic Memorial 44
De Pere 98, Sheboygan South 16
Denmark 58, Marinette 40
Durand, Ill. 33, Juda 31
Eau Claire North 74, Menomonie 61
Edgar 67, Spencer 48
Fall Creek 45, Eleva-Strum 37
Freedom 65, Luxemburg-Casco 44
Green Bay Preble 47, Manitowoc Lincoln 39
Green Bay Southwest 60, Pulaski 56
Greenwood 54, Gilman 45
Hamilton 69, Milwaukee School of Languages 52
Hayward 71, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 11
Holmen 56, West Salem 40
Horicon 58, Williams Bay 35
Hortonville 80, Neenah 62
Howards Grove 50, Kiel 39
Hustisford 70, Johnson Creek 36
Johnsburg, Ill. 65, Wilmot Union 53
Kewaunee 46, Algoma 35
Kimberly 53, Kaukauna 35
Laconia 47, Shiocton 41
Lake Holcombe 45, Cadott 36
Lakeland 73, Marathon 53
Lakeside Lutheran 54, Jefferson 45
Living Word Lutheran 66, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 53
Lomira 50, Winneconne 45
Loyal 58, Owen-Withee 57
Markesan 32, Randolph 30
Martin Luther 68, Greendale 26
Mayville 53, Central Wisconsin Christian 33
Medford Area 60, Stanley-Boyd 36
Milton 77, Badger 71
Milw. Washington 66, Milwaukee Hamilton 17
Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 74, Milwaukee Golda Meir 43
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 65, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts 40
Milwaukee Marshall 59, Obama SCTE 38
Mukwonago 58, Arrowhead 46
Neillsville 45, Columbus Catholic 26
Nekoosa 39, Auburndale 35
New Berlin Eisenhower 52, DeForest 32
Newman Catholic 40, Prentice 39
Northland Pines 69, West Iron County, Mich. 55
Northwood 42, Frederic 40
Onalaska 61, La Crosse Logan 26
Ozaukee 54, Brookfield Academy 48
Parkview 62, Palmyra-Eagle 41
Peshtigo 58, Niagara 54, 2OT
Reedsville 48, Chilton 46
Rice Lake 58, River Falls 41
Roncalli 77, Xavier 59
Rosholt 37, Iola-Scandinavia 27
Rush City, Minn. 42, Grantsburg 27
Saint Croix Central 61, Ellsworth 35
Shell Lake 53, Birchwood 41
Southern Door 57, Sevastopol 30
Sun Prairie 55, Madison Memorial 54
Unity 40, Spring Valley 38
Valders 69, Hilbert 33
Waukesha North 35, East Troy 33
Waunakee 51, Verona Area 43
Wausau West 65, Merrill 35
West Bend West 67, Messmer 44
Whitewater 63, Lake Mills 43
Wrightstown 52, Oconto Falls 19
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose vs. Rio, ppd. to Feb 6.
Boscobel vs. North Crawford, ppd.
Cambria-Friesland vs. Princeton/Green Lake, ppd.
Cassville vs. Fennimore, ppd. to Jan 17.
Columbus vs. Waupun, ppd. to Jan 30.
Deerfield vs. Fall River, ppd.
Iowa-Grant vs. Mineral Point, ppd.
Lancaster vs. Cuba City, ppd.
Pardeeville vs. Montello, ppd.
Platteville vs. Iowa-Grant, ppd. to Jan 17.
Ripon vs. Wautoma, ppd.
River Ridge vs. Wauzeka-Steuben, ppd.
Sauk Prairie vs. Richland Center, ppd.
Sparta vs. Tomah, ppd. to Jan 12.
Wisconsin Heights vs. Ithaca, ppd.
Wittenberg-Birnamwood vs. Adams-Friendship, ppd. to Jan 9.
Ashland 12, Chequamegon/Phillips 2
Avalanche 3, La Crosse 1
Black River Falls 3, La Crescent, Minn. 2, OT
Chippewa Falls 3, River Falls 1
D.C. Everest 3, Waupaca 0
Eau Claire Memorial 4, Eau Claire North 3, OT
Fond du Lac 5, Appleton United 4
Fond du Lac Springs 4, Oshkosh 3
Hudson 5, Rice Lake 0
Lakeland 5, East Merrill 1
Madison Memorial 7, LaFollette / East 0
New Richmond 5, Baldwin-Woodville 0
Notre Dame 4, Antigo 3
Sun Prairie 3, Madison West 1
WSFLG Blizzard 5, Moose Lake Area, Minn. 3
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
DeForest vs. Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg, ppd.
McFarland vs. Baraboo/Portage, ppd. to Jan 31.
Sauk Prairie vs. Waunakee, ppd.
Appleton United 3, Waupaca/Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia/ Manawa 1
Icebergs 4, Lakeshore Lightning 3
St. Croix Valley Fusion 7, St. Paul Blades, Minn. 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Rock County vs. Badger, ppd.