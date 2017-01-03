High school scores: January 3

By Published:
Kaukauna and Kimberly boys basketball game
Scores are listed alphabetically by winner

BOYS BASKETBALL
Almond-Bancroft 95, Tigerton 40

Antigo 69, Mosinee 66

Appleton West 67, Oshkosh West 52

Badger 77, Union Grove 63

Beaver Dam 53, Oconomowoc 48

Birchwood 56, Shell Lake 51

Brown Deer 78, Whitefish Bay 61

Burlington 76, Elkhorn Area 71

Cadott 74, Osseo-Fairchild 54

Cedar Grove-Belgium 101, Ozaukee 65

Cedarburg 62, Brookfield East 58

Chippewa Falls 62, Eau Claire Memorial 60

Clear Lake 60, Luck 54

Clinton 63, Big Foot 61

Colfax 59, Amery 52

Columbus Catholic 88, Marathon 68

Darlington 71, New Glarus 55

Delavan-Darien 55, Waterford 49

Destiny 69, Catholic Memorial 49

Dominican 90, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 74

Durand 78, Eleva-Strum 71

East Troy 58, Edgerton 45

Eastbrook Academy 63, Union Grove Christian 15

Eau Claire North 48, Menomonie 32

Edgar 57, Stratford 50

Edgewood 53, Oregon 50, OT

Elk Mound 50, Saint Croix Central 49

Fond du Lac 80, Appleton North 51

Franklin 68, South Milwaukee 55

Galena, Ill. 51, Southwestern 46

Green Bay East 53, Green Bay West 44

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 76, Bonduel 66

Hayward 78, Grantsburg 36

Hilbert 77, Mishicot 34

Kiel 59, Brillion 35

Kimberly 66, Kaukauna 63

Kohler 73, Manitowoc Lutheran 61

Laconia 71, Winneconne 64

Ladysmith 39, Flambeau 33

Lakeland 84, Northland Pines 61

Madison La Follette 84, Brookfield Academy 65

Martin Luther 78, Waukesha South 62

McFarland 59, Jefferson 34

Menasha 61, New London 53

Milw. Washington 75, Milwaukee King 46

Milwaukee Career & Tech. Ed. 101, Milw. Bay View 91

Milwaukee North 107, Milwaukee Madison 78

Milwaukee Riverside University 91, Milwaukee Pulaski 70

Milwaukee Saint Anthony 67, Tenor/Veritas 34

Milwaukee Vincent 63, Milwaukee South 35

Monroe 73, Milton 45

Mount Horeb 49, Marshall 41

Neenah 59, Hortonville 40

New Holstein 83, Two Rivers 55

New Richmond 63, Baldwin-Woodville 43

Northwestern 55, Cameron 53

Northwood 51, Frederic 48

Onalaska 80, La Crosse Logan 61

Oshkosh North 61, Appleton East 43

Pacelli 58, Omro 32

Pepin/Alma 63, Spring Valley 57

Pittsville 57, Auburndale 54

Potosi 76, Albany 63

Racine St. Catherine’s 63, Racine Lutheran 38

Random Lake 72, Oostburg 63

Rice Lake 58, River Falls 54, OT

Roncalli 65, Sheboygan Falls 58

Saint Thomas More 53, Catholic Central 46

Shawano Community 68, Seymour 61, OT

Sheboygan North 77, Green Bay Southwest 74

Siren 81, Glenwood City 57

Southern Door 79, Denmark 67

St. Croix Falls 60, Barron 52

St. Mary Catholic 81, Sheboygan Lutheran 68

St. Marys Springs 54, Kewaskum 52

Stanley-Boyd 59, Thorp 57

Turner 84, Brodhead 63

University School of Milwaukee 59, Port Washington 52

Valders 75, Chilton 49

Wakefield-Marenisco, Mich. 81, Three Lakes 40

Watertown 51, Slinger 31

Wausau West 62, Merrill 59

West Bend East 74, Hartford Union 63

West Salem 69, Luther 64

Whitewater 73, Evansville 67

Winter 56, New Auburn 46

Wisconsin Lutheran 49, West Bend West 41

Xavier 68, West De Pere 59

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Arcadia vs. Westby, ppd.

Columbus vs. Lourdes Academy, ppd.

DeForest vs. Reedsburg Area, ppd.

Iowa-Grant vs. Platteville, ppd. to Jan 28.

Lodi vs. Portage, ppd.

Necedah vs. Adams-Friendship, ppd. to Feb 14.

New Lisbon vs. Lincoln, ppd.

Randolph vs. Baraboo, ppd. to Jan 31.

Richland Center vs. Mineral Point, ppd. to Jan 23.

River Ridge vs. De Soto, ppd.

River Valley vs. Mauston, ccd.

Sauk Prairie vs. Dodgeville, ppd.

Tomah vs. Sparta, ppd. to Jan 12.

Viroqua vs. Black River Falls, ppd.

Wautoma vs. Weyauwega-Fremont, ppd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Altoona 46, Elk Mound 37, OT

Amery 49, Osceola 42

Amherst 64, Assumption 32

Appleton North 60, Fond du Lac 42

Appleton West 52, Oshkosh West 38

Aquinas 63, La Crosse Central 38

Arcadia 48, Blair-Taylor 44

Augusta 41, Independence 22

Bay Port 49, Ashwaubenon 37

Bayfield 70, Ironwood, Mich. 48

Benton 73, Argyle 53

Berlin 59, Manawa 30

Brodhead 48, Turner 45

Brookfield East 55, Kettle Moraine 49

Catholic Central 47, Saint Thomas More 35

Cedar Grove-Belgium 48, New Holstein 41

Chippewa Falls 46, Eau Claire Memorial 41, OT

Colby 73, Granton 18

Crandon 69, Florence 30

Cudahy 49, Catholic Memorial 44

De Pere 98, Sheboygan South 16

Denmark 58, Marinette 40

Durand, Ill. 33, Juda 31

Eau Claire North 74, Menomonie 61

Edgar 67, Spencer 48

Fall Creek 45, Eleva-Strum 37

Freedom 65, Luxemburg-Casco 44

Green Bay Preble 47, Manitowoc Lincoln 39

Green Bay Southwest 60, Pulaski 56

Greenwood 54, Gilman 45

Hamilton 69, Milwaukee School of Languages 52

Hayward 71, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 11

Holmen 56, West Salem 40

Horicon 58, Williams Bay 35

Hortonville 80, Neenah 62

Howards Grove 50, Kiel 39

Hustisford 70, Johnson Creek 36

Johnsburg, Ill. 65, Wilmot Union 53

Kewaunee 46, Algoma 35

Kimberly 53, Kaukauna 35

Laconia 47, Shiocton 41

Lake Holcombe 45, Cadott 36

Lakeland 73, Marathon 53

Lakeside Lutheran 54, Jefferson 45

Living Word Lutheran 66, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 53

Lomira 50, Winneconne 45

Loyal 58, Owen-Withee 57

Markesan 32, Randolph 30

Martin Luther 68, Greendale 26

Mayville 53, Central Wisconsin Christian 33

Medford Area 60, Stanley-Boyd 36

Milton 77, Badger 71

Milw. Washington 66, Milwaukee Hamilton 17

Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 74, Milwaukee Golda Meir 43

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 65, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts 40

Milwaukee Marshall 59, Obama SCTE 38

Mukwonago 58, Arrowhead 46

Neillsville 45, Columbus Catholic 26

Nekoosa 39, Auburndale 35

New Berlin Eisenhower 52, DeForest 32

Newman Catholic 40, Prentice 39

Northland Pines 69, West Iron County, Mich. 55

Northwood 42, Frederic 40

Onalaska 61, La Crosse Logan 26

Ozaukee 54, Brookfield Academy 48

Parkview 62, Palmyra-Eagle 41

Peshtigo 58, Niagara 54, 2OT

Reedsville 48, Chilton 46

Rice Lake 58, River Falls 41

Roncalli 77, Xavier 59

Rosholt 37, Iola-Scandinavia 27

Rush City, Minn. 42, Grantsburg 27

Saint Croix Central 61, Ellsworth 35

Shell Lake 53, Birchwood 41

Southern Door 57, Sevastopol 30

Sun Prairie 55, Madison Memorial 54

Unity 40, Spring Valley 38

Valders 69, Hilbert 33

Waukesha North 35, East Troy 33

Waunakee 51, Verona Area 43

Wausau West 65, Merrill 35

West Bend West 67, Messmer 44

Whitewater 63, Lake Mills 43

Wrightstown 52, Oconto Falls 19

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose vs. Rio, ppd. to Feb 6.

Boscobel vs. North Crawford, ppd.

Cambria-Friesland vs. Princeton/Green Lake, ppd.

Cassville vs. Fennimore, ppd. to Jan 17.

Columbus vs. Waupun, ppd. to Jan 30.

Deerfield vs. Fall River, ppd.

Iowa-Grant vs. Mineral Point, ppd.

Lancaster vs. Cuba City, ppd.

Pardeeville vs. Montello, ppd.

Platteville vs. Iowa-Grant, ppd. to Jan 17.

Ripon vs. Wautoma, ppd.

River Ridge vs. Wauzeka-Steuben, ppd.

Sauk Prairie vs. Richland Center, ppd.

Sparta vs. Tomah, ppd. to Jan 12.

Wisconsin Heights vs. Ithaca, ppd.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood vs. Adams-Friendship, ppd. to Jan 9.

BOYS HOCKEY
Ashland 12, Chequamegon/Phillips 2

Avalanche 3, La Crosse 1

Black River Falls 3, La Crescent, Minn. 2, OT

Chippewa Falls 3, River Falls 1

D.C. Everest 3, Waupaca 0

Eau Claire Memorial 4, Eau Claire North 3, OT

Fond du Lac 5, Appleton United 4

Fond du Lac Springs 4, Oshkosh 3

Hudson 5, Rice Lake 0

Lakeland 5, East Merrill 1

Madison Memorial 7, LaFollette / East 0

New Richmond 5, Baldwin-Woodville 0

Notre Dame 4, Antigo 3

Sun Prairie 3, Madison West 1

WSFLG Blizzard 5, Moose Lake Area, Minn. 3

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
DeForest vs. Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg, ppd.

McFarland vs. Baraboo/Portage, ppd. to Jan 31.

Sauk Prairie vs. Waunakee, ppd.

GIRLS HOCKEY
Appleton United 3, Waupaca/Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia/ Manawa 1

Icebergs 4, Lakeshore Lightning 3

St. Croix Valley Fusion 7, St. Paul Blades, Minn. 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Rock County vs. Badger, ppd.

