Incredible video: Boy rescues brother after dresser topples

OREM, Utah (WBAY) – A two-year-old boy came to the rescue of his twin brother after a dresser toppled on him.

It was caught on a nursery surveillance camera. The video is truly “a parent’s worst nightmare.”

ABC News reports that brothers Bowdy and Brock Shoff were playing in their room last week when they climbed on a dresser. Video shows the furniture falling and trapping Brock.

Bowdy goes into action, attempting to lift the dresser off his brother. He’s eventually able to push it far enough that little Brock could wriggle free.

Neither boy was hurt.

After the incident, parents Kayli and Ricky Shoff bolted the dresser to the wall and removed the knobs so the boys cannot climb on it.

“I think physically, you can’t child proof your house a hundred percent,” Kayli told ABC News. “I can do this one thing to make my home a little bit more safe for my children.”

Ricky Shoff says he posted the video on Facebook “not only to bring awareness, but it is also incredible.”

(VIDEO COURTESY: Kayli Shoff)