Jill Stein launches Wisconsin recount organization

By Published:
Wisconsin recount
(Photo: WBAY)
FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2016 file photo, Green party presidential candidate Jill Stein meets her supporters during a campaign stop at Humanist Hall in Oakland, Calif. Green Party-backed voters dropped a court case Saturday night, Dec. 3, 2016, that had sought to force a statewide recount of Pennsylvania's Nov. 8 presidential election, won by Republican Donald Trump, in what Green Party presidential candidate Stein had framed as an effort to explore whether voting machines and systems had been hacked and the election result manipulated. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
FILE – (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein says she is launching an organization to ensure every vote is counted in Wisconsin.

Stein, who led efforts to recount Wisconsin’s presidential election results, introduced the Count My Vote group at a news conference outside the state Capitol Tuesday.

Stein says her campaign asked for a statewide hand recount, but only about half of precincts recounted by hand, leaving questions about the election’s integrity.

Count My Vote will ensure votes are accurately counted and that voting machines function properly. Stein says the organization will review local recount reports to recommend changes to the state’s election process. The organization plans to publish a report in about two weeks.

Stein says Count My Vote will be funded by donors.

