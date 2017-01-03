Local Company Supports FDA Suggestion to Limits On What Can Go in Makeup

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) — Many women put on products like lipstick and lotion every day and often don’t think what’s in them.

In December, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released new guidelines for the ingredients that are found in those cosmetics.

Au Naturale Cosmetics in Green Bay has been pushing for more regulations on beauty products, similar to regulations in Europe, for years.

“We’ve been in washington, D.C. lobbying for clean beauty legislation–that’s what we like to call it. We have the “Clean Beauty Revolution,” said Ashley Prange, CEO of Au Naturale.

The company’s own movement of a clean beauty revolution goes beyond the shelves full of makeup.

Each box of makeup shipped out is sealed with a clean beauty revolution sticker and many customers support the cause by purchasing t-shirts.

“What was an unknown issue when we started the company five years ago has really snowballed with consumer support,” Prange said.

The FDA is suggesting limits in the amount of lead found in cosmetics like lipstick and blush.

It said lead from those products can be absorbed into the body and too much can cause health problems.

Those suggestions, however, are only suggestions.

“They’re just guidelines and more can be done,” said Prange, who said she supports more regulation of her business to protect consumers.

Au Naturale makes its makeup in Green Bay. Since it is American-made it would fall subject to these guidelines.

“What’s unfortunate is that most makeup, colored cosmetics and skincare is not made in this country. It’s made in Asia and that’s still not regulated.”

Au Naturale plans to continue discussions with lawmakers in order to see policy measures implemented.

“Right now the FDA really doesn’t have the budget or the manpower to even think about mass regulation,” Prange said. The Senate could provide the FDA with more funding this year to regulate personal care products.”