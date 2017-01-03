Man arrested for 11th OWI was 3 1/2 times over legal limit for 1st time offenders

Steve Johnson mug shot
Steve A. Johnson

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – A Fond du Lac man arrested for this 11th Operating While Intoxicated offense on New Year’s Day had a blood-alcohol level of 0.27, prosecutors told a court Tuesday.

That’s almost three-and-a-half times the 0.8 limit for first-time OWI.

Steve Johnson was driving with a valid driver’s license when he was arrested by police in Appleton Sunday morning.

Police were questioning a driver about a reported hit-and-run when Johnson, a passenger in the car, got behind the wheel and took off. Police stopped him five blocks away.

An Outagamie County judge called Johnson’s driving record “hideous” and said he was a danger to the public.

Bail was set at $15,000 cash.

Johnson’s next court date wasn’t immediately set.

