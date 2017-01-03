Man hit crossing road near Kaukauna identified

Related Coverage 77-year-old man hit while crossing the road dies

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – A 77-year-old man struck and killed on Freedom Road Monday morning was identified Tuesday as John Jansen, who lived along that road, which is also known as County Highway N.

The sheriff’s office says it appears Jansen was getting his newspaper when he was hit by an SUV, driven by a 23-year-old Kaukauna man.

Jansen died later at a hospital.

The sheriff’s office says it was still dark at 6:30 in the morning when the accident happened, and that area doesn’t have street lights.

The driver of the SUV stayed on the scene after the crash and is cooperating with the investigation.