Man hit crossing road near Kaukauna identified

By Published:
kaukauna-freedom-road-crash-2

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – A 77-year-old man struck and killed on Freedom Road Monday morning was identified Tuesday as John Jansen, who lived along that road, which is also known as County Highway N.

The sheriff’s office says it appears Jansen was getting his newspaper when he was hit by an SUV, driven by a 23-year-old Kaukauna man.

Jansen died later at a hospital.

The sheriff’s office says it was still dark at 6:30 in the morning when the accident happened, and that area doesn’t have street lights.

The driver of the SUV stayed on the scene after the crash and is cooperating with the investigation.

 

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s