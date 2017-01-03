Manitowoc gas station robbed at gunpoint

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) – Manitowoc Police hope this description sounds familiar to you and that you can help solve a robbery.

Surveillance video shows a man pacing outside the Mobil gas station at 3930 Calumet Ave. just before robbing it, shortly before 5 o’clock Tuesday evening.

A white man about 5’9″ or 5’10” walked into the store, pointed a black handgun at the cashier and demanded money. He appeared to be in his mid or late 20’s and had a deep voice. He was dressed all in black, with a black hooded sweatshirt and some type of black clothing or fabric over his face. He wore black shoes that have white soles.

Police rarely reveal how much money is taken in robberies.

A police dog and the sheriff’s office weren’t able to track the suspect.

Anyone with information can call their local police or the Manitowoc Police Department at (920) 686-6551. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (920) 683-4466, and refer to case #2007-00000122.