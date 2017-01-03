Mayor’s veto of Colburn Pool bonds stands

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The first veto by a Green Bay mayor since 1979 still stands.

A special meeting of the city council failed to override Mayor Jim Schmitt’s veto of a plan to use bonds to pay for the Colburn Park pool project.

The council tied, 6-6.

Plans for renovating the city’s only Olympic-size swimming pool are now in limbo.

The city pledged $3.5 million for the renovation project if supporters raised $1 million through private donations, and they did. But the lowest bid was still $2.3 million over that budget.

The city Finance Committee recommended using bonds instead of money from the excess stadium tax funds, saying it didn’t want to take money away from the city’s infrastructure projects. The city council voted 7-5 in agreement.

When he vetoed the plan, Mayor Schmitt said he supports an aquatic facility for the neighborhood but using bonds was not “fiscally responsible at this time.”

Overriding the veto needed an 8-4 vote. The council needed one of those five to change their vote. Instead, overall, they lost one.