Mike Gallagher sworn in for 115th U.S. Congress

WASHINGTON, DC (WBAY) – The 115th U.S. Congress was gaveled into session Tuesday afternoon with 241 Republicans and 194 Democrats.

Among them are 52 freshmen, including Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Green Bay), who won the 8th Congressional District seat after Rep. Reid Ribble announced his retirement from politics.

Gallagher issued a written statement after the ceremony:

It is a tremendous honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Northeast Wisconsin.” He continued, “I pledge to work as hard as possible in everything I do, and to always serve my constituents with honor and integrity. I will wake up every day and fight to protect their liberty, enhance their safety, and improve their ability to pursue their own happiness—whatever it may be.”

Rep. Paul Ryan, also from Wisconsin, was re-elected as House Speaker by members of his party; it will be his first full term as Speaker. California Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi also held on to her job as House Minority Leader.

With the majority on their side, Republicans say they’re focused on repealing President Obama’s signature health care law, rolling back regulations and cutting taxes.