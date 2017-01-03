Mike Gallagher sworn in for 115th U.S. Congress

By Published:

WASHINGTON, DC (WBAY) – The 115th U.S. Congress was gaveled into session Tuesday afternoon with 241 Republicans and 194 Democrats.

Among them are 52 freshmen, including Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Green Bay), who won the 8th Congressional District seat after Rep. Reid Ribble announced his retirement from politics.

Rep. Mike Gallagher swearing in
Rep. Mike Gallagher (center right) sworn in (Photo provided)

Gallagher issued a written statement after the ceremony:

It is a tremendous honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Northeast Wisconsin.” He continued, “I pledge to work as hard as possible in everything I do, and to always serve my constituents with honor and integrity. I will wake up every day and fight to protect their liberty, enhance their safety, and improve their ability to pursue their own happiness—whatever it may be.”

Rep. Paul Ryan, also from Wisconsin, was re-elected as House Speaker by members of his party; it will be his first full term as Speaker. California Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi also held on to her job as House Minority Leader.

With the majority on their side, Republicans say they’re focused on repealing President Obama’s signature health care law, rolling back regulations and cutting taxes.

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s