Neenah Police asking public for feedback on its performance

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) – It’s not unusual for a customer to fill out a comment card at a hotel, restaurant or other type of business. And now the Neenah Police Department wants the people it deals with to comment on the department’s performance.

Whether you call Neenah police to complain about a disturbance or you’re stopped for speeding — whatever the reason you find yourself face-to-face with a Neenah police officer — the department wants to know what you thought of that interaction.

According to Captain Aaron Olson, “The goal is to make sure the citizens trust us and know that we are transparent and we want to be as professional as possible.”

Starting this month, Neenah officers are carrying business cards which direct anyone they have contact with to go online and fill out a survey. It’s way for the department to receive feedback about how its officers are interacting with the public on the job.

“We wanted to get feedback from the citizens,” says Captain Olson. “How professional we are, our response time, are we treating them with dignity and respect?”

Steve Milske received information about the survey when he was pulled over for speeding. He says he’ll take the time to fill out the survey.

Milske adds, “I think it’s a good thing. They’re just making sure that things are going right, and I imagine that’s a good thing.”

The Neenah P.D. will monitor the surveys as they come in. Then the plan is, after about six months, to compile the data and decide what to do next.

Captain Olson adds, “Anything that we find that is negative, we can address as a department and find out how we can fix those. If we need to coach the officers, send them to training, but the main goal is to make sure that we are as professional as we can be.”

Neenah Police are hoping for a 10% response rate from the public, and will continue to re-evaluate the program and whether they’ll continue it.