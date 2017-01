OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – Oshkosh Police are investigating a theft from the Best Buy store.

It happened Dec. 1, 2016. Police say, “the suspect took items from the store and left in an awaiting burgundy sedan.”

Police say the suspect got away with “gaming merchandise.” The department did not have a dollar amount.

If you have any information, contact Oshkosh Police at (920) 236-5700.

To leave an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477 or text IGOTYA and your tip to 274637.