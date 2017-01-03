Packers release details of Saturday’s pep rally at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Green Bay Packers are inviting fans to a pep rally at Lambeau Field one day before the playoff game.

The Packers Everywhere Pep Rally will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, at 6 p.m., at the Tundra Tailgate Zone.

Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy will be part of the activities. He will greet fans and take part in a question-and-answer session.

Packers alumni Dorsey Levens and Ahman Green will be there to take photos with fans and give their thoughts about the Packers-Giants match up.

The Tundra Tailgate Zone opens at 5 p.m. The team says beverages will be available for purchase.

The Packers say fans can sign up in advance to win autographed gear, including a Mike Daniels-signed football, Julius Peppers-signed helmet and David Bakhtiari-signed helmet. Click here for more information on how to register for the giveaway.

The pep rally wraps up a week worth of fan activities sponsored by the Packers.

If you can’t make it to Saturday’s rally, or want to enjoy two celebrations, the city of Green Bay will hold a a pep rally Friday at 3:30 p.m. at the Packers Heritage Trail Monument in downtown Green Bay.

The Packers play the New York Giants Sunday at 3:40 p.m.