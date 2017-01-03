Packers: Tickets still available for playoff game at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Green Bay Packers say about 2,500 tickets remain for sale for Sunday’s wildcard playoff at Lambeau Field.

The NFC North champions host the 5th-seeded New York Giants.

Tickets that were not claimed by season ticket holders are being sold online at www.packers.com/tickets/single_game_tickets (click on the Ticketmaster link) for $118 to $145.

About 5,500 of the remaining tickets were sold since they went on sale Sunday night.

The game kicks off at 3:40 p.m. Central Time.