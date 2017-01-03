School overcrowding could lead to multi-million dollar referendum in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) — The Green Bay Public School District is trying to come up with a way to manage its overcrowding problem.

The district’s Board of Education has looked at redistricting and is considering adding a multi-million dollar referendum to the April ballot to tackle the issue.

Opinions about overcrowding at east side elementary schools dominated the open forum at The Green Bay Area public school district board of education meeting Tuesday night.

At Baird Elementary, all 4K classes and some kindergarten classes are held at other schools due to lack of room.

Julie Piton said she wants her daughter to go to Baird because of a Spanish program, but there isn’t enough room.

“My oldest right now is in 4K at Froebel. She is set to go to Baird as our home district, but as of right now we will have to choice her into Baird,” said Piton.

Instead of going to a referendum to build a new school, some community members want the school district to change the school’s boundaries.

“We need to fix the boundaries. The attendance areas and fix this overcrowding that you claim at one school but at other schools it’s not there,” said Edward Jensen, Green Bay resident.

But school board president Brenda Warren said that isn’t an easy option.

“Families move into neighborhoods because they want to go to the particular school that’s in their neighborhood. They have friends that they’ve made in the neighborhoods and things like that so it’s an emotionally difficult decision to make,” said Warren.

That overcrowding extends past the elementary schools, into the middle and high schools as well.

There have been rumors about building a new $80 million high school, but the district said that’s not on the table right now.

“I just wanted to get that out there and put a rumor to rest,” said Andrew Becker, clerk for the district’s board of education.

The school board has made a list of top projects, which will likely end with an $80 to $100 million referendum, but no final decisions have been made yet.

“We may wait until the very end to make that final vote to make sure we have plenty of time to get that community input that is so important,” said Warren.

The school board has until Jan. 24 to decide whether or not they want to put a referendum on the ballot in April.