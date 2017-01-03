T.J. Watt leaving the Badgers to declare for the NFL Draft

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin Badgers linebacker T.J. Watt will not play his senior year in Madison. Watt intends to declare for the 2017 NFL Draft.

Watt made the announcement Tuesday morning on Twitter, with a post titled “Once A Badger, Always A Badger”:

The Pewaukee native helped lead the Badgers to victory over Western Michigan in the Cotton Bowl.

The 6’5″, 243 lb, linebacker was an Academic All-Big Ten player in 2015.

T.J. Watt is the brother of Houston Texan J.J. Watt and San Diego Charger Derek Watt.