Teen killed after truck hits black ice in Sheboygan County

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – A 16-year-old driver was killed in a crash on black ice in Sheboygan County Tuesday morning.

It happened at about 7 a.m. on County Highway U, about one mile east of Elderberry Lane, in the Town of Lyndon.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old was driving a pickup truck west on CTH U when the vehicle hit black ice. The driver lost control of the truck, went into a south ditch, and hit some trees.

The driver was ejected from the truck and died at the scene.

The driver’s 16-year-old passenger was not hurt.

No names were released.

Dozens of schools were delayed Tuesday morning due to icy roads.

