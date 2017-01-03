Wisconsin Legislature to begin 2017 session

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – The Latest on the beginning of the Wisconsin legislative session (all times local):

Fifteen newly elected members of the Wisconsin Legislature are to be sworn into office, joining incumbents in both the Senate and Assembly beginning their new terms.

But not all of them are new to the Legislature.

Two of the four new state senators being sworn in Tuesday previously served in the Assembly. They are Republican Dave Craig, of Vernon, and Democrat LaTonya Johnson, of Milwaukee.

Democrat Jason Fields, of Milwaukee, is rejoining the Assembly after serving there from 2005 to 2013.

All of the newly elected members of the Senate and Assembly were to be sworn in at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Republicans hold their largest majorities in decades.

The Wisconsin Legislature is set to begin its two-year session, with the largest Republican majorities in decades.

Eleven new Assembly members and four new state senators were set to be sworn in on Tuesday afternoon. There are four new Democrats in the Assembly and seven new Republicans. In the Senate, three of the new members are Republicans one is a Democrat.

Republicans control the Senate 20-13 and 64-35 in the Assembly.

Gov. Scott Walker plans to deliver his State of the State speech on Jan. 10 and he will unveil his two-year state budget next month.

