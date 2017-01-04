5 car thefts in Oshkosh in 1 week

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – Oshkosh Police are “imploring” people not to leave valuables — especially the keys — in their vehicle after five car thefts since December 28.

Police say in all five cases the key was in the vehicle and the doors were unlocked.

Police expect the problem to get worse with cold weather and more people leaving their cars running to warm up.

Four vehicles were recovered. Police are still looking for a 2002 Dodge Stratus that was stolen Tuesday with Wisconsin license plate 297 VRJ.

Last year 96 vehicles were stolen in Oshkosh, police say.

Anyone with information about the thefts can call local police are leave an anonymous tip with Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477, online, or by texting to 274637 the word IGOTYA and your tip.