Cellcom Green Bay Marathon kickoff party is Wednesday night

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Green Bay is in the middle of an arctic blast, but runners are thinking spring.

The 2017 Cellcom Green Bay Marathon kickoff party is Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Green Bay Distillery, 835 Mike McCarthy Way, Ashwaubenon.

Doors open at 5 p.m. It’s free and you don’t have to register.

This marathon is growing in popularity, so organizers are expanding. The marathon is allowing 250 marathon relay teams, up from 200 in 2016.

Also, there will be a half marathon relay with 150 spots for teams of two.

“It is relatively new. It’s something I’ve wanted to add for a few years. I think the time needed to be right,” said Toni Jaeckels, Race Director. “It’s fun, it’s different, especially for those kids that do want to graduate, sometimes they don’t have five friends that can get together and do that distance of 26.2 miles.”

At Wednesday night’s kickoff party, the Prevea Sports Medicine Team will give a presentation about marathon training.

Bart Yasso, aka the “Mayor of Running”, will be the keynote speaker.

The Cellcom Green Bay Marathon is May 21, 2017.

