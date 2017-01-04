Complaint: Man tased, bound, and assaulted woman before locking her in box

MOSINEE, Wis. (WBAY) – A Central Wisconsin man used “homemade taser” on a woman, bound her with duct tape, and forced her to perform a sex act before putting her into a wooden box, according to a report from our Wausau partner station WAOW.

WAOW obtained a criminal complaint detailing the charges against 54-year-old Allen Jamroz of rural Mosinee.

The victim told investigators she had gone to Jamroz’s home on Dec. 28 with the intention of visiting Jamroz’s granddaughter.

When she arrived, Jamroz asked her to help with some basement remodeling. The victim said she was surprised when he shocked her with what she described as a “homemade Taser with sharp probes.”

The complaint states that he bound her wrists, knees, and ankles with duct tape and ordered her to perform a sex act on him.

The victim told investigators that Jamroz placed her in a wooden box, attaching the lid with screws.

The criminal complaint states that the woman passed out in the box. When she awoke, she broke free of the duct tape and got out of the box. The woman had grabbed a nail during a struggle with Jamroz and used it to escape.

The woman said she used a hammer to pry open a locked basement door and was able to escape the home.

Jamroz is charged with Kidnapping, Second Degree Sexual Assault, and False Imprisonment.

A judge ordered him held on a $30,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 11.