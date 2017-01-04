De Pere firefighters share photos of cattle roundup

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) – De Pere firefighters are no “cow”ards.

On Dec. 27, the department was called to help free cattle from an overturned truck. This morning, the department posted photos of the roundup on Facebook. Click here to view the full set of photos.

The post reads: “Cows rescued from trailer! Contrary to popular belief firefighters don’t just save cats from trees. The City of De Pere Fire Department believes everyone and anything is worth a rescue. After four hours of cutting, prying, sawing, and mooving our task was complete. By the whey, the driver was not injured. That would have been unherd of not to check his welfare too!”

The crash happened on a stretch of Highway 57, between Old Plank Road and Rockland Road.

“When he left the roadway, he hit a small driveway, which forced the vehicle onto its side. This is a 45 mph speed limit, so he was traveling at a reasonably high rate of speed,” said Alan Matzke, De Pere Fire Chief. “So it’s very fortunate that the driver was not injured.”

Chief Matzke told Action 2 News that the truck carrying 35 cows was headed to Green Bay for processing.