Dodge County gas station robbed twice in one week

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a Town of Beaver Dam gas station has been robbed twice in one week.

The BP at 1112 S. Madison Street was held up on Dec. 31 at about 9 p.m., and on Jan. 3, at about 9 p.m.

The crimes are similar in nature, including the description of the suspect.

In the Dec. 31 hold up, a man entered the store and demanded money from an employee. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. He did not show a weapon.

The suspect was described as: white male; 5’7″ – 5’10” tall; thin build; wearing a bandanna or similar item over his face, hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

In the Jan. 3 robbery, a man entered the store and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapon was displayed.

The suspect was described as: white male; 5’7″ – 5’10” tall; thin build; wearing a dark blue or black sweatshirt with a bandanna across his face.

In this case, the suspect was seen running north toward Lakecrest Drive apartments.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says the gas station is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.

To report a tip, contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at (920) 386-3726, ext. 4.