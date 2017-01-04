Facing shortfall, DNR considers asking hunters, anglers and trappers to pay more

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – It could cost you a little more to take part in your favorite outdoor sport in Wisconsin. The state Department of Natural Resources is proposing raising licensing fees.

The current state budget mandates the DNR to report on dwindling revenue in the agency’s fish and wildlife account, which funds wildlife management and law enforcement.

Ninety percent of those funds come from hunting, fishing and trapping license fees.

The latest report shows a $5 million gap between the account’s authorized expenditures and revenue.

The DNR proposes a number of ideas for closing the revenue gap, which is due mostly to a steady decline in sales of hunting licenses in recent years.

Options include:

a one-time increase in license fees

linking license fee increases to inflation

creating a registration fee for non-motorized watercraft, such as kayaks and canoes

While 17 states have increased license fees since 2013, opinions are mixed whether Wisconsin should.

“I think most people wouldn’t mind a 2 or 3 dollar increase in licenses, and maybe for deer licenses more than that, but I don’t think it would decrease the hunting anymore by doing that,” Tom Buening of Green Bay said.

“It’s going to get to the point where there’s families that like to hunt and they’re not going to be able to hunt and it’s going to be because of the cost,” David Annear of Niagara expressed.

Any license fee increase would require legislative action.

The DNR says in the last five years it’s reduced habitat management, fish stocking and warden patrols to try to avoid overspending.