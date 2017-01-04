Final costs of Wisconsin presidential recount will be lower

The Associated Press Published:
Wisconsin recount
(Photo: WBAY)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – The actual cost of the presidential election recount in Wisconsin is expected to be about $1.8 million, nearly half of the estimated cost of $3.5 million.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is still waiting on final costs from Brown and Kenosha counties. Commission spokesman Reid Magney said Wednesday he expected them to be submitted within two weeks. He says each will be about $180,000.

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein’s campaign raised money to fund Wisconsin’s recount and paid $3.5 million upfront for the effort.

Stein said Tuesday the expected refund of at least $1 million could go to her new voting rights organization Count My Vote if that is how donors vote to use it.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s