Fox Crossing Police perplexed by man’s death in ditch

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) – Fox Crossing Police have identified a man found dead in a ditch Tuesday as 54-year-old John Schaus of Fox Crossing.

Friends have been leaving condolences on his Facebook page.

Schau’s body was found in water in a ditch on the property of Sun Comfort off East Shady Lane. Police say a worker from Sun Comfort saw the body and called police around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon.

Police are calling this case perplexing as they continue to piece together what happened.

Authorities believe Schaus was out walking in the area — something investigators learned he did regularly — at the time of his death.

At the scene Tuesday they said Schaus’s body showed signs of trauma and they thought he may have been the victim of a hit-and-run. Now they “cannot with certainty rule anything in or out.”

A preliminary exam of the body didn’t reveal how he died. An autopsy was being performed Wednesday afternoon in Dane County.

While police can’t say if Schaus’s death is a criminal matter or suspicious, they say the circumstances surrounding it are out of the ordinary.

“Anytime that you have something like this where a person is found laying face down in a ditch on the side of the road certainly warrants some type of investigation. There were some things at the scene that just didn’t make sense that led us to believe that this may not be a natural death, but it really wasn’t anything that definitely pointed us that this is what happened or this,” Officer Jason Weber said.

A Wisconsin State Patrol accident reconstruction team was called to the scene Tuesday, and police canvassed the area for potential witnesses or any surveillance video that might exist.

Police want to hear from anyone who might have information that could help. Call Fox Crossing Police at (920) 720-7109, or you can remain anonymous contacting Winnebago County Wide Crimestoppers at (920) 231-8477, online, or texting to 274637 the word IGOTYA and your message.