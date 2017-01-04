Fox Valley’s longest serving police chief retires

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) – There will be a changing of the guard at the Fox Crossing Police Department. The longest serving Fox Valley Police Chief is calling it quits. After a nearly 40 year career, Chief Rod McCants is retiring from the Fox Crossing Police Department.

Fox Crossing Police Chief Rod McCants was in middle school when he decided what he wanted to be when he grew up.

According to the Chief, “Eighth grade, I was able to track back, back then we even had the yearbooks for Junior High and I’d written in there, you always sign books and your aspirations, I want to be a police officer.”

After finishing today’s equivalent of technical college, McCants was hired by his hometown police department in Galesburg, Illinois, telling those who hired him he wanted to someday reach the rank of captain.

“As I started to proceed through my career, and move up, those aspirations changed and I did feel the need that I did want to be a chief someday,” says Chief McCants.

So, in 1997 he accepted the second-in-command position at what was then the Town of Menasha Police Department, becoming chief five years later, and holding that post until Wednesday.

Chief McCants says, “Through the recruiting of the professional people that we have here, I can walk out of here knowing or feeling very comfortable that they have a very good foundation here and will be ready for a new chief to come in.”

While Chief McCants says the case that will stay with him forever is one from his Illinois department, the camaraderie within the Fox Crossing PD and with other law enforcement agencies in the Fox Valley, are things he will never forget. The Chief adds, “Am I going to miss the job itself? No. What I will miss is the people.”

A search for Chief McCants’s replacement is underway.