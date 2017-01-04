Green Bay school board narrows referendum projects, likely close to $80M

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) — The Green Bay Area Public School board is in the process of looking at ways to alleviate overcrowding at schools.

One of the options being explored is a referendum, but it’s still too early to say how much it would ask for and what projects would be tackled.

The district’s board of education had a meeting Monday night to narrow it down a bit.

The biggest concern is overcrowding at elementary schools on the east side.

Here’s a look at the projects the board has agreed upon so far, but these can change.

New 4K-5 th grade school on current site of Baird Elementary School. Estimated cost is $23 million.

Turn Froebel Elementary school into a 4K-5th grade school, which would hose about 600 students. Estimated cost is $7.7 million.

Add classroom space at Eisenhower Elementary. Estimated cost is $7.5 million.

Add secured front entrances to Doty and Keller Elementary schools. Estimated cost is $2.5 million.

If those projects are added up, the school district would be looking at a referendum of $40.7 million.

However, that number is likely to increase because even with all of those renovations, the school district would still be short of space for about 350 students.

The board hasn’t decided yet, but they are looking at adding onto Martin Elementary, which would cost an estimated $7.2 million, or purchasing and renovating a school that would either be a 4K-5K building or a 4K-5th grade building, which would cost about $12 million.

The members would also like to set aside money to accommodate the increase interest in the fine arts curriculum at Webster Elementary School, Washington Middle School and East High School. That amount has not been decided yet.

Board members said they’re likely looking at an $80 million dollar referendum, but they don’t believe it will drastically change property taxes. President of the school board said the current mill rate is $10.16 per $1,000 of home value.

“When we’ve gone to referendum, we’ve structured the debt such that in 3-5 years or so, we will have paid off that debt. So when we pay off that debt, we then again have room to add more debt to continue taking care of our buildings,” said Brenda Warren, president of the Green Bay Area Public School District Board.

“We think we will be able to develop a referendum package that will significantly hold down the property taxes where residents will see very little, if any, increase in their property taxes to pay for the projects and the referendum,” said Mike Blecha, member of Green Bay Area Public School District Board.

The public will have a chance to weigh in on the referendum projects at the boards next two meetings, January 9 and January 16.

The board has scheduled a special meeting for January 23rd to vote on whether to go to a referendum and how much it would be. That’s just one day before the deadline to get it on the April ballot.

There was talk of building a new $80 million high school, but the board has decided to leave that off the table at this time.

“We want to put together a task force of community members, Preble families and staff, and really look at both immediate short-term solutions to crowding at Preble and then really study and look at long-term solutions,” said Warren.