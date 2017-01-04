How to spot an illegal ticket scalper ahead of Packers-Giants game

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) – Police are are urging fans to avoid buying Green Bay Packers playoff tickets from illegal scalpers.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety sent out the message ahead of Sunday’s Packers-Giants game at Lambeau Field.

“As the want and need for tickets increase, the desire for criminals to prey upon the unsuspecting also increases,” says Public Safety.

The main concern is scammers selling fake tickets that look real.

“You can recognize illegal scalpers as those walking around with signs asking for tickets and signs for sale of tickets,” police say. “They also will be moving around in and out of the crowd, passing off money and tickets to other organized scalpers to keep from being tracked.”

The authorized resellers can be found in the seller’s zone at Armed Forces Drive and S Oneida Street. They will be wearing a lanyard with identification.

The other option is buying from an authorized seller like Ticketmaster or StubHub.

Ticketmaster says about 22 percent of sports fans have experienced ticket fraud or know someone who did.

If you score tickets, don’t post them on social media. Scammers can use those images to create counterfeits.

The Packers have more information on how to safely purchase tickets here: http://www.packers.com/tickets/single-game-tickets.html