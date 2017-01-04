Joe Theismann slams 49ers for giving Colin Kaepernick award

The Associated Press Published:
Colin Kaepernick
FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2015, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) stands on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Santa Clara, Calif. 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has a torn ligament in the thumb on his throwing hand and surgery has been recommended. That could happen as soon as this week once he receives a second opinion on the injury. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Washington Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann isn’t happy with the San Francisco 49ers’ decision to give Colin Kaepernick an award for “inspirational and courageous” player.

Kaepernick sparked a national debate by kneeling during the national anthem before games as a way of protesting racial injustice and police brutality.

Kaepernick received the Len Eshmont Award last week. The prize is described as the team’s most prestigious honor; its recipient is decided by players.

Theismann noted the team’s 2-14 record during an appearance on Fox News on Tuesday and questioned what Kaepernick has inspired. He said, “Everybody has the right to express their opinion, but not in the workplace.”

Theismann called on the NFL to adopt a policy requiring players to stand for the anthem.

