Man accused of planting credit card skimmers to stand trial in March

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – A jury trial will start March 1 for one of two men accused of running a credit card skimming operation in Green Bay.

Leonardo Jose Chacin-Paredes of Miami, Florida, is charged with 10 counts of misappropriating identifying information for the purpose of obtaining money.

According to police, Chacin-Paredes and Orlando Romero-Santaella planted a skimmer device inside the pump at a gas station on West Mason Street back in November.

A gas station manager discovered the device when there was a problem with the pump and alerted police. Police staked out the gas station waiting for the person who installed the device to come back for it, and arrested the two men, who they say have no ties to the area.

Chacin-Paredes pleaded not guilty to the charges on Tuesday.

Romero-Santaella is due in court to enter his plea in two weeks.