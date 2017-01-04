“Mayor of running” inspires Cellcom Green Bay Marathoners

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) — It may still be four and a half months before runners take to the streets for the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon, but they’re already getting fired up for it.

We caught up with a running icon visiting Green Bay and looking to inspire runners and couch potatoes alike.

When it comes to running, most of us either love it or hate it.

Then there’s Bart Yasso.

“I know it would be well over 100,000 miles that I’ve run. And races? I have no idea… but 1500ish for sure,” says Yasso.

He’s known as the “mayor of running,” having competed on all seven continents.

“I’ve run races at the Arctic Circle in Antarctica, so I’ve got some pictures that’ll make this look really warm,” says Yasso, referring to the frigid temperatures in Northeast Wisconsin this week.

Yasso has braved the extremes, like the 146 mile Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley, running away with stories you’d think are make believe.

“The one runner in front of me would throw up some bananas, and they literally baked on the blacktop. You know the ambient air really is 123 degrees in Death Valley in July, but the blacktop you run on is about 160 degrees. It’s crazy!” says Yasso.

Those are the stories he wants runners to remember, proving the human body can overcome great feats if the mind lets it.

Yasso is sharing that inspiration with runners, and those not sure if they’re a runner, at Wednesday night’s Cellcom Green Bay Marathon kickoff party.

“I wish I had a selfie of my first run 40 years ago, with a long beard and long hair and Budweiser t-shirt and cut off jeans. I did not look like a professional runner at all, but I started,” says Yasso.

He’s always on the move, preparing to run both in Walt Disney World and Bermuda in the next week.

But he hopes to be back here in May for a chance to run through Lambeau Field.

“My tag line is never limit where running can take you physically, geographically, emotionally, spiritually,” says Yasso. “It’s a very powerful sport, and I want people to use it to the best of their advantage.”

Click here for information about the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon.