Packers Playoff Preview: Turnover Tale

The Packers turned things around when Aaron Rodgers opened his mouth and improved his play. But it is his improvement in one specific category, along with the defense’s improvement in that regard, that have made the biggest difference.

“The biggest area of improvement that jumps out is the turnover ratio,” said coach Mike McCarthy. “We are taking care of the football. We need to take care of it Sunday. Zero (giveaways) is a focus each and every day at practice, and definitely will be a focus against (New York’s) defense. Our defense is taking the ball away. That has been the biggest impact in our performance.”

“I mean defensively speaking we have been able to do things these past couple weeks that have been remarkable,” said linebacker Clay Matthews. “I’m kind of kicking myself about that one in Detroit that I could’ve added, but at the same time we’ve been doing a great job getting the ball out and getting those turnovers.”

The NFL playoffs are an annual parity party. Want proof? The 4 NFC division winners from a year ago missed the postseason entirely this year. Only the Packers and Patriots seem immune to the ups and downs, each making the playoffs now in 8 straight seasons. It’s no coincidence that both have led the NFL in turnover margin the last 8 years. The Packers are +14 during their 6-game win steak and they haven’t committed a turnover in 4 straight games. It’s the first time that has happened since 1933.

“It is coaches like Edgar Bennett harping on ball security all the time,” said quarterback and MVP candidate Aaron Rodgers. “If you see him at practice, he is always talking about holding the ball high and tight, and taking care of the football all the way to the ground. As a quarterback you know how important your role is in limiting turnovers because you touch the ball every play.”