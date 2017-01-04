Police release surveillance photos of suspect in two robberies

By Published:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – Investigators have released surveillance images of a suspect in gas station robberies in Oshkosh and Fond du Lac.

The first robbery happened Nov. 7, 2016, at 21 Shell near Highways 21 and 41 in Oshkosh.

The second robbery happened Dec. 15, 2016, at the Speedway Super America station in Fond du Lac.

The suspect in each robbery is described as:

  • Black male
  • Thin build
  • 5’10” – 6’1″ tall
  • About 25 years old

Each time, the suspect was wearing a gray and white hooded jacket with a black vertical zipper along one side of the chest.

No one was hurt during either robbery. Police say the suspect showed a knife during the hold up in Fond du Lac.

How to report tips:

  • Oshkosh Police: 920-236-5703
  • Fond du Lac Police: 920-322-3726
  • Crime Stoppers (anonymous tips): 920-231-8477
Suspect in Oshkosh and Fond du Lac robberies.
Suspect vehicle in Oshkosh and Fond du Lac robberies.

 

