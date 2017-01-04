Police release surveillance photos of suspect in two robberies

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – Investigators have released surveillance images of a suspect in gas station robberies in Oshkosh and Fond du Lac.

The first robbery happened Nov. 7, 2016, at 21 Shell near Highways 21 and 41 in Oshkosh.

The second robbery happened Dec. 15, 2016, at the Speedway Super America station in Fond du Lac.

The suspect in each robbery is described as:

Black male

Thin build

5’10” – 6’1″ tall

About 25 years old

Each time, the suspect was wearing a gray and white hooded jacket with a black vertical zipper along one side of the chest.

No one was hurt during either robbery. Police say the suspect showed a knife during the hold up in Fond du Lac.

How to report tips:

Oshkosh Police: 920-236-5703

Fond du Lac Police: 920-322-3726

Crime Stoppers (anonymous tips): 920-231-8477