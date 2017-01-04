Rep. Gallagher: Reforming Obamacare is number-one topic for Republicans

WASHINGTON, DC (WBAY) – Newly-elected 8th District Congressman Mike Gallagher is weighing in on the Affordable Care Act and the reforms Republicans say are necessary. It’s a top priority as Congress reconvenes.

Gallagher says he was in a closed door meeting Wednesday with top Republicans including Vice President-elect Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan, and the number-one topic was the Affordable Care Act, which he refers to as Obamacare.

While Gallagher expects changes to President Obama’s signature health care law, he does supports some provisions, including the need to protect pre-existing conditions and letting people under the age of 26 stay on their parents’ plan.

However, the cost has gotten out of control, Gallagher says.

“I mean, it has made, average family premiums have gone up by $5,000. Deductibles are skyrocketing. You have a $12,000 deductible. Sure, you’re technically covered, but it does not count, that’s catastrophic coverage.”

While Republicans like Speaker Ryan have pledged a stable transition to a patient centered system, Democrats say they’ve offered up no specifics.

Senator Chuck Schumer (D-New York) said, “Republicans would create chaos in the health care system because they’re stuck between a rock and a hard place. They have no idea what to put in place of the Affordable Care Act. For years they’ve talked about repeal, but for five years now they have had nothing to put in it’s place.”

“All of the things that Obamacare has kept from the American people — more choices, more control, more freedom — we want to put them back in their hands,” Rep. Ryan said.

It’s expected to take Congress months or even years to approve replacement legislation.