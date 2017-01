Related Coverage Timesaver Traffic interactive traffic map

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – A stretch of State Highway 21 is closed in Winnebago County due to a serious crash, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The closure is between County Road FF and Sand Pit Road, west of Oshkosh.

Drivers are urged to use an alternate route.

Action 2 News has a crew headed to the scene. We will update this developing story.

**EMERGENCY CLOSURE** STH 21 is closed between CTH FF and Sand Pit road due to a serious crash. Plan alternate route. @511WI — Winnebago County SO (@WCSO_Wisconsin) January 4, 2017