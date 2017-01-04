Team USA Snow Sculpture creating pieces for Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Team USA Snow Sculpture is creating pieces for the Green Bay Packers as the team makes its playoff run.

Four snow sculptures will be at Lambeau Field this weekend for the Packers-Giants playoff game. The team invites the community to come out and chat with them while they work.

The team has been carving snow since the 1980s, and they’ve made more than 200 sculptures. This is the fourth time they’ve been hired by the Packers to create pieces for playoff games at Lambeau Field.

The team is made up of Tom Queoff of Milwaukee; Mike Sponholtz of Mishicot; and Mike Martino of LaCrosse.

They won a Bronze medal in the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan.